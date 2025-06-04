NSCDC Mining Marshals Vow to Continue Crackdown on Illegal Mining Activities

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have reiterated their commitment to tackling illegal mining activities across the country.

Speaking at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Assistant Commandant John Attah, Commander of the Mining Marshals, highlighted the unit’s significant achievements in the past year.

According to Attah, the NSCDC Mining Marshals have dismantled criminal cartels involved in illegal mining and protected the nation’s mineral resources. He attributed these successes to the strong collaboration between the NSCDC and the Ministry of Solid Minerals, which led to the establishment of the Specialized Mining Marshals.

To enforce mining regulations and protect legitimate mining sites, the NSCDC has deployed over 2,509 specially trained officers across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Attah emphasized that the unit will continue to crack down on illegal miners and their sponsors without compromise.

“We are fully committed and will continue to smoke out illegal miners and their sponsors without compromise,” Attah affirmed. He commended the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for fostering a professional, well-equipped, and patriotic workforce.

The NSCDC’s efforts to combat illegal mining activities are expected to boost the country’s economy and promote legitimate mining operations. The Ministry of Solid Minerals has welcomed the NSCDC’s initiative, noting that it will help to protect the nation’s mineral resources and promote economic growth.

The NSCDC’s commitment to tackling illegal mining activities is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the mining sector. As the unit continues to crack down on illegal miners, it is expected that the country’s mineral resources will be better protected, and legitimate mining operations will thrive.