Notorious cultist nabbed for threatening DPO in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a notorious cultist who threatened to maim the DPO of Oworonshoki Division, CSP Ifeanyi Owo, for arresting their gang leader.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said the DPO, CSP Ifeanyi Owo, had on October 11, 2018, received a call from an unknown number and the caller threatened him because he arrested their leader named Kayode Ojo.

He also cursed the officer saying that the DPO would know no peace again adding that he would kill the DPO and burn the police station to ashes.

The CP further said, “On receipt of this threat, he quickly contacted me as the Commissioner of Police and I directed the officer in charge of Anti-kidnapping Squad to ensure that the culprit was arrested”.

Consequently, the Squad went underground and deciphered the unknown number to be MTN number 07033719352 owned by one 38-year-old Austine Oghieh.

He was traced to 15 Fakeye Street, off Jimoh Yusuf Obawale, Fagba area of Lagos where he was apprehended. The suspect confessed to the crime.

He would be charged to court on completion of investigations.