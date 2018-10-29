Not Everything Is Spiritual. Seek Medical Advice

There’s something that bothers me but before l tell you about it, let me establish something. I believe in God just as l believe there’s a devil. I believe in angels same way l believe demons exist. I believe there is as much good as there is much evil in the world. But much as l believe in the supernatural, l also believe in the power of science. I believe and deeply too, that both the supernatural and science have their distinct roles to play in our lives. One should never be negated for the other.

Now l am going to narrow down my discussion to that all important branch of science, Medicine. I totally believe that medicine is as important in our lives as God is. Although One cannot ignore the truth that God is the all powerful healer that people are wont to run to when faced with a health crisis that medicine cannot explain or provide succour to, one can also not ignore the truth that people also run to God for even sicknesses that a visit to a doctor, can take care of. This latter truth is very worrisome as overtime, l have observed that, running to God in this instance means running to a church owned by a pastor that professes to have a divine mandate by God to heal the sick or a Babalawo in a shrine or an Alfa/Mallam.

Now, this is what bothers me. It is that People run to such places not because they actually have an ailment that medicine cannot cure, but out of sheer ignorance. An ignorance that some pastors, some Babalawos and of course some Alfas/Mallams feed very fat on.

My friend’s sister was down with an unexplained ailment. My friend sent her money running into hundreds of thousands, to go to the hospital. The next time he called hoping to hear the result of the diagnosis carried out on her, he was shocked to hear that she hadn’t gone to the hospital after all. Someone had convinced her that her sickness was a spiritual attack from unseen enemies. And pronto, she landed in church. According to my friend, none of the church leadership had deemed it fit to visit her even though she had informed them of her illness as the reason why she was no longer going to church. But the moment she paid a tithe of the money for her treatment and went for a one on one prayer, during which she told them that her elder brother had sent her almost half a million naira for treatment at a hospital, her home became a visit site after every church service that she didn’t attend. They prayed for her and convinced her after each visit and prayer, to sow a seed that would bring forth her healing. She kept sowing and sowing. They told her that going to the hospital meant she lacked faith in God. So even when she didn’t feel any better, she believed them so much that she refused to go to the hospital. What’s more, she kept sowing because she assumed if she stopped, her miracle would never come. The miracle never came and the money got finished. Her brother, who was very angry at her, out of love for a sister, sent more money and instructed that she be taken to a good hospital in Lagos, for treatment. On the way to Lagos, she changed her mind again and ended up in a very popular church In Lagos, whose founder likes to go by the title of ‘Prophet.’ Her healing never came.

One evening, my phone rang. It was my friend calling to say she died that day. If she had only gone to a hospital, she probably would still be alive. See how ignorance cost her dearly.

The other day, l came across the story of a woman. She had been married for a number of years without a child. You know how it is in this part of the world. A lot of value is placed on a woman’s ability to birth children. Pressure was high on this woman and she made her way to a con pastor who told her that God told him that the only way he would open her womb was if she paid the school fees of the pastor’s children every term. She began to collect money from her husband which she added to money from her business, to pay the fees as she was instructed. This, she did without the knowledge of her husband. By the time she cried out for help, she had been paying school fees for six years and her womb had still not opened. I’m sure she would have been told, like my friend’s sister, that some enemy somewhere was the one responsible for her inability to have children. I am also sure that all the money that woman used in paying school fees for that pastor’s children, who by the way attended very expensive schools, would have helped pay for a fertility treatment that medicine has provided for women that are trying to conceive( TTC ). See how a woman’s ignorance kept her in chains for six years.

A friend of mine had also regaled me with stories of how people come from other countries to see that same prophet my friend’s sister went to see in Lagos. His ability to heal the sick is known beyond the shores of this country. She told me about women who came from countries like South Africa, Malawi and Kenya with a funny ailment. They were addicted to eating strange things such as sand, stones, clay, chalk, paper, etc. My friend had never heard of people eating such things so She became convinced that it could only be a demonic affliction that would be responsible for the strange appetite of those women.

On a visit to her house, she was watching the prophet on TV. I sat down to watch and true enough, among those that came to the church with various ailments, were two or three of those set of women that she had told me about. Right in the service, one of them was crunching on a stone. She kept crying ” Man of God, help me. Help me Man of God.” Her accent told me she was from one of these South African countries. She soon proved me right.

” What are you eating?” The prophet asked.

”I’m eating stones Man of God.”

”Why?”

”I don’t know Man of God. Please help me.”

”Where are you from?”

” Man of God, l came all the way from South Africa.”

” How long have you been eating stones?”

”For three years now, Man of God. Please help me.”

As l was watching, the Prophet began to hit her on her head. After a few hits, she fell on the ground and soon she began to shout, ”l am healed. I am healed.”

The Prophet soon left her and went on to other people also in search of healing.

Of course my friend still attributed that woman’s affliction to Demons. I didn’t blame her. That was my first time of seeing someone eat stones. I had heard of pregnant women who ate stones and sand but l attributed it to one of the weird things that occur during pregnancy. I never thought a day would come when l would see a non pregnant woman, eat stones for food. It was strange and as the typical African that l am, l concluded it was a demonic affliction. Today l know better.

I decided to visit Google to search for anything that had to do with eating sand and other strange things. There, l stumbled on a topic,” Symptoms of moderate to severe Iron deficiency Anaemia.” And guess what? You guessed right. One of the symptoms of Anaemia is the strange craving to eat items that are not food, such as sand, clay, stones, ice, etc. So invariably, what that Woman from SA and other women like her didn’t know was that, they needn’t have travelled all the way to Nigeria for healing. A visit to the Doctor would have saved them all the time, the energy, the risk and the stress they must have gone through in order to have the prophet lay a hand on them. The Doctor would have checked them and told them that all they needed was a boost in their Iron intake and their strange cravings would become a thing of the past.

Ademola H Adigun, a popular Facebook writer, shared this story.

“They assumed it was madness. He would stop suddenly and shake his head. Then clasp his fingers around his ears.

He said he was hearing voices. They took him home. The witch doctor confirmed it was an attack by demons. Then he was taken to church. The Pastor gave him a jar of special olive oil. He was instructed to pour it into his ears when he heard the voices.

He did as he was instructed. It got worse. He was losing his balance. He was losing his mind. What did he do to the demons?

Then one day, he stopped suddenly and clasped his ears. That day, someone was around. One that understood what damage to the Eustachian tube can cause.

Took him to the hospital. Paid the fees for checks and examinations. She was correct. He needed surgery. She paid for that as well.

The voices are gone. So are the demons. All is alright now. It never was spiritual. It was ignorance exacerbated by poverty.

This is a true story! We have work to do!”

I totally agree with Ademola. There is a lot of work to be done. Our society depends and believes so much on the supernatural almost to the point of foolishness. I hate to think what would have happened to that man in the story if someone who thought beyond the supernatural, wasn’t there to take him to a hospital. He probably would one day roam the streets as a mad man.

Much as we do God, let’s do away with ignorance. Not every sickness needs you running to that pastor, Babalawo or Alfa/Mallam, who is going to pray for you and expect a financial offering in return (nowadays you are lucky if you meet one who genuinely has a healing mandate). Sometimes all you need is a trip to the hospital and you will discover that the solution to your problem was not endless nights of prayer and fasting and endless visits to the church or other spiritual homes but a change in lifestyle.

God gave us medicine for a reason. Let’s stop attributing too much power to demons and unseen enemies when we are in truth, responsible for some of the illnesses that befall us. Let’s stop all the unnecessary flooding of our churches for the healing of ailments that the gift of medicine given to us by God, could have handled effortlessly. Ignorance may be bliss but a little search for knowledge in the right direction, has not done anyone any harm before.

Not everything is spiritual. Seek Medical advice and solution.