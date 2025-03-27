Northern Youth Council Opposes Bill for 37 New LGAs in Lagos

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed bill seeking to upgrade 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) into full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.

In a statement released on Thursday, NYCN’s National President, Isah Abubakar, condemned the proposal, describing it as unfair and a potential threat to national unity.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives advanced the bill to its second reading, signaling progress in the legislative process. If the proposal is approved, Lagos, which currently has 20 LGAs, will expand to 57, increasing the total number of LGAs in Nigeria from 774 to 811.

Abubakar argued that such a move would disproportionately favor Lagos State at the expense of equity and balanced governance, warning that it could foster division and political instability.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of local governance structures to ensure fair representation and address the diverse interests of all regions.

The NYCN president also called on governors, particularly those from the northern region, to oppose the bill, urging them to take a stand against what he described as an unjust political arrangement.

Reaffirming the NYCN’s commitment to unity, fairness, and equitable governance, Abubakar appealed to lawmakers to carefully consider the broader implications of the proposed legislation before making a final decision.