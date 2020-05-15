Northern community drag Wike to court over arrests of trucks, livestock in Rivers

Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt will on June 1 hear a suit filed by the Northern Community in Rivers State against Governor Nyesom Wike.

Justice E.O. Obile fixed the date to allow the plaintiff to put Governor Wike on notice.

The Northerner Community are demanding the sum of one hundred million naira for the arrest of their kinsmen including their Livestock and trucks by Governor Wike, which they say is an infringement.

Counsel to the arrested Northerners, Eze Kpaniku while speaking with newsmen lamented the arrest by the Governor, adding that the victims had waivers from the Federal Government.

Kpaniku also alleged that both his clients and their livestock have been arrested and dumped at the Isolation centre without food and medication for over a week.

Leader of the Northern community in Rivers State, Alhaji Musa Saidu on his part decried the arrest and demanded their unconditional release.

Saido said, “Our people who were coming from the North doing their legitimate businesses were arrested with their cows and everything and taken to the isolation centre illegally.

“What they brought were essential commodities approved by the Federal government. Since their arrest, they have not eaten and all their essentials they came with are just there. We were also denied access to see them.

“That is why we have decided to approach the court to seek justice for them. Let the court tell us that what the Rivers state government has done is right when someone has not committed a crime.”

The Rivers State Attorney General, Zacheaus Adango and the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan are joined in the suit.