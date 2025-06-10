Close Menu
    Nollywood Actress Jumoke George Gifted a Car and a Duplex

    Nollywood Actress Jumoke George gifted a car and a duplex

    Nollywood Yoruba actress has found favour with Nigerians.

    The veteran actress Jumoke George opened up about battling a disease that requires surgery, missing daughter and been homeless, that’s a lot of issues for one person to handle.

    A few weeks ago recall that it was reported here that well meaning Nigerians swung into action and hired professionals to look for missing daughter and luck was on her side as the daughter was found.

    Well that is not the end of the kind gestures as the actress was gifted a house, a four bedroom duplex and an extra land to top it all an SUV.

    It is indeed true the saying “A closed mouth is a closed destiny”

