NOA Urges Nigerians to Reject Hate Speech, Embrace Technology for Peace….

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to avoid hate speech and instead focus on using technological innovations to promote peace and sustainable national development.

This appeal was made by the Acting State Director of NOA in Yobe State, Muhammad Tikau, during a programme held on Friday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Dazigau, Nangere Local Government Area.

Mr. Tikau, who was represented by the agency’s Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, Sabiu Maikwano, addressed a gathering of 1,502 participants, which included corps members, security personnel, camp officials, and members of the press.

In his presentation, he delivered a lecture on “National Core Values in Our Society as Enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” highlighting the importance of values such as national unity, patriotism, dignity of labour, and religious tolerance. He stressed that these principles are vital to building a peaceful and harmonious society.

Mr. Tikau urged corps members to see themselves as ambassadors of peace and to take advantage of modern technology to bring about positive change and drive national growth.

He emphasised that innovation, when used responsibly, can be a powerful tool for fostering unity and progress in the country.

Speaking further, Mr. Maikwano warned against the dangers of hate speech and other harmful social behaviours, noting that they not only create division but also slow down development efforts. He called on all stakeholders, especially the youth, to work together in addressing these challenges.

He assured that the NOA would continue to engage and sensitise young people across the country to promote peace, encourage innovation, and nurture responsible citizenship for the benefit of Nigeria’s future.