NOA Slams Abuja Car Dealer for Mocking Civil Servants in Viral Mercedes Video

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has condemned a recent video posted on social media by Alamin Sarkinmota, an Abuja-based marketer of luxurious cars. The video appeared to demean Nigerian civil servants over their take-home salaries.

The marketer, who advertises luxurious cars on his TikTok handle, has released several videos in which he brandishes posh cars and comments that civil servants can never afford such cars.

Insisting that only politicians can afford the vehicles, the marketer asked civil servants to ‘go and hustle’ and not to contact him about purchasing one.

In one of the videos promoting a Mercedes-Benz 2023 C300 with AI functionalities, he asked, ‘Can Civil Servants Afford You?’ The artificial Intelligence function responded, ‘No! Maybe in 2062. ‘

Reacting to the video in a statement on Sunday, the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that at a time when Nigerians are experiencing so much social pressure, in an environment where get-rich-at-all-cost syndrome is pervasive, and material things are being promoted over and above dignity of labour and decent values, it is wrong to speak in such condescending terms about Nigerian civil servants.

According to the NOA boss, civil servants are very important in Nigeria, as they are in most countries worldwide.

Issa-Onilu maintained that civil servants across sectors work hard to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“It is, therefore, indecent to speak condescendingly about Nigerian civil servants who spend many years of their lives dedicated to driving the machinery of the government so that businesses like yours can thrive for the benefit of national development,” Issa-Onilu emphasized.

The NOA boss said the agency took the trouble to respond based on the feedback it received from many people who watched the video skit on the 2023 C300 Mercedes-Benz.

“We therefore want to caution that you mind your choice of words whenever you are promoting your vehicles for sale so that you do not hurt the sensibilities of any segment of Nigerians,” he said.