No man can stop me from returning as Edo Governor – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki has boasted that he will emerge, governor of Edo State, ahead of the governorship election in the State.

Obaseki who spoke as a guest on a TV programme on Wednesday expressed confidence that he will return as the governor of the State.

According to him, no one can stop him because only God gives power.

“I am not a violent person. But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return.

“God gave me power. If he wants me to return, I will continue. No man can stop me. Power comes from God.”

The governor also rubbished claims that he used the resources of the people of Edo State to become governor.

“I have friends with resources. I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor.

“So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources is not true. I became Governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it.

“It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win.”

Obaseki’s statement is coming shorty after Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was endorsed as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Ize-Iyamu is believed to be loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who has been at loggerheads with Governor Obaseki.