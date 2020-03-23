No corona virus in Anambra-Govt

Anambra State Government has denied rumours that seven persons have been infected with corona virus in Onitsha.

An online report by one Dr Frank Ndubuisi Obi said to be a medical doctor at Onitsha General Hospital has claimed that the first case was recorded on Monday 16th March at the General hospital.

According to the report, more 15 persons have been confirmed positive and one victim had died on the 21st of March due to lack of proper care.

But in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, the State government denied that there is no single case of COVID-19 in Anambra State, let alone seven cases.

“It has come to the knowledge of Anambra State Government that one unknown person has posted on the social media, a claim that seven persons have been infected with the Coronavirus in Onitsha. This information is completely false. There is no medical doctor with the name of Frank Ndubuisi Obi who purportedly addressed the press on this phantom development in Onitsha,” the statement said.

The government made it clear that Onitsha General Hospital has treated no one with the Coronavirus and no test of the virus has been conducted at the Onitsha General or any other hospital in the state.

According to the statement, “No laboratory in Onitsha or anywhere in the state have reported any case of the virus. Anambra State government has not cordoned off anywhere in Onitsha or any other place in the state over the Coronavirus as reported in the said publication.”

While advising residents of the State to always observe personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, by using hand sanitizer, by keeping 6feet away from other persons, and by avoiding handshakes and embraces, the state government assured the people of its preparedness to protect the life of everyone in the state.