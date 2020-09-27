Nnamdi Kanu reveals how Biafra, Oduduwa Republics can be actualised

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Saturday disclosed how Biafra, Oduduwa and Kwararafa Republics can be actualised.

Kanu said these republics can be achieved through synergy and sincerity of purpose.

A statement by the IPOB leader said he looks forward to the return of Karnem-Bornu Republic for Kanuri.

He further called on Nigerians to join the IPOB’s October 1 sit-at-home.

According to Kanu, “With synergy and sincerity of purpose, Biafra, Oduduwa, Kwararafa (Middle Belt) republics will become a reality in no distant time.

“Even the highly venerated Habe Monarchies of Hausa Kingdom will be returned in place of the present oppressive terror driven the Fulani Emirates. The Hausa are ancient people and deserve a nation of their own.

“I also look forward to the return of a Karnem-Bornu Republic for Kanuri people as a replacement for the once glorious and vibrant Karnem-Bornu Empire.

“Freedom for all oppressed people in Nigeria is what IPOB is all about.

“SitAtHome on October 1st or join Biafra-Oduduwa protests in the diaspora.”