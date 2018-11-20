Nissan Plans to Fire Carlos Ghosn over Misconduct

Japanese car giant, Nissan, has proposed removing Chairman Carlos Ghosn from his post over financial misconduct claims.

The firm is said to have conducted an internal investigation which revealed that Mr Ghosn had been under-reporting his pay package.

It was also discovered that he made personal use of company assets along with numerous other significant acts of misconduct.

According to reports Mr Ghosn, a towering figure in the car industry, has been arrested in Tokyo.

“Nissan deeply apologises for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders,” the company said.

The firm said it had been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office and would continue to do so.

Nissan said it also planned to oust senior executive Greg Kelly, who had been “deeply involved” in the misconduct.

It said a report from a whistleblower had prompted its investigation.