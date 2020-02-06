Nike unveils new Super Eagles Jersey

Sportswear giants, Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three home qualifying encounter against Sierra Leone.

The Senior Director, Global Communications for Nike, Heidi Burgett posted the new jerseys via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more. pic.twitter.com/ia0SdTs0vD — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

Inspired by Onaism, a traditional artistic movement in Nigeria, the Nike Nigeria 2020 away jersey features an intriguing feather graphic detail on the cuffs, collar and lateral stripes, which are zig-zag shaped.

The shorts and socks of the Nigeria 2020 away strip are grey.

The next stage of the World Cup qualifier will commence on March 23, 2020. The draw will be conducted on January 21.

The existing attire of the Super Eagles, made by Nike, got global acclaim when they were unveiled on February 7, 2018.

The shirts sold out in June 2018 in London. And they were voted the best at Russia FIFA World Cup.