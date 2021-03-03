NIHOTOUR staff to undergo leadership, citizenship training – Kangiwa

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has reiterated his determination to improve on the quality of staff and personnel of the Institute for efficient service delivery of their jobs that will enable the Institute achieve the core mandate for which it was established.
Kangiwa stated this when he received in audience, Mr. Jonah Bawa, Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) in Abuja.
The NIHOTOUR DG said for any organization to achieve the full potential output of its staff, orientation and reorientation to keep their mind set focused on the mandate of the organization is key and germane.
Kangiwa lauded the visit of the Director General of CLTC as well as the training the Centre offers to Military, Para-military and civil personnel in the country.
The NIHOTOUR boss said he will study further and explore the possibilities of sending staff of the Institute to the Centre to acquaint them with the discipline, self-discovery, patriotism and commitment required of them to serve the Institute and ensure the achievement of its aims and objectives for the benefits and good of all in the larger society.
Earlier, Mr. Bawa, the CLTC helmsman said the Centre which was established to train Military and Para-military personnel under the name Man-O War was later changed for the training of both military and non-military personnel in leadership training that inculcates the virtues of discipline, civic responsibilities, tolerance, endurance and good character under its current name Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.
Mr. Bawa said since the establishment of the Centre about 70 years ago, it has trained all Nigerian Military and Para-military personnel in the cause of their training as a prerequisite for their graduation.
He stated that the Centre has extended and expanded further the scope of its training activities to include all eligible working Nigerians irrespective of their background to enable them fit into and function well in the country that craves for peace, understanding and national cohesion.
Bawa said the Centre has, in addition to its leadership and citizenship training, also undertaken reformatory and correctional training services for youths engaged in militancy and restive behavioral activities to stem the tide of violence, restiveness and other social vices that threaten peace in the country.
In another development, In the efforts to strengthen its training capacity in International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification for personnel in the Nigerian Travel Tourism industry, NIHOTOUR has engaged the services of a private IATA Authorized Training Centre consultancy firm, Empire Travel Services Limited for collaboration.
Kangiwa disclosed this during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize the partnership said if the Institute must up its game as a centre of excellence in training, partnership to achieve high quality service delivery is highly desirous.
He stated that the partnership will further improve on student’s enrolment, continued professional development for training and capacity building, facilitate interaction between the Institute and the IATA awarding body in Montreal, Canada among other benefits.
Managing Director of Empire Travel Services Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Ojuolape said the partnership will provide efficient and quality service delivery for the Institute to deliver on its core mandate of personnel training in Travel Tourism and Hospitality.
Alhaji Ojuolape said his firm is resolutely committed to ensuring that the partnership yields the desired positive results to prove the efficacy and efficiency of a public-private partnership that the present administration yearns for to deliver good services for the benefits of the people.
With this collaborative partnership, NIHOTOUR is once again poised to comfortably maintain the enviable position it has occupied for some years now as the top IATA/UFTAA Training Centre in the entire African continent in fulfillment of the vision and mission of the present Director General, Kangiwa.
