Nigeria’s Tech Stocks Power Ahead with Triple-Digit Gains

Emerging as the greatest winner on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in 2025, Nigeria’s technology sector has produced record-breaking returns that have surpassed almost all other sectors.

A spectacular surge fueled by rising investor confidence, digital invention, and improving broadband infrastructure has transformed the investment terrain of the nation.

According to NGX data, ICT shares have so far this year risen by an average of 139 percent, a performance far beyond the 40.9 percent gain in the All-Share Index. With some counters showing returns of more than 200 percent, investors who bet early on digital-focused businesses have been well compensated.

A ₦1 million investment in NCR Nigeria at the beginning of 2025 would now be worth about ₦3.2 million, whereas comparable investments in eTranzact, CWG Plc, and MTN Nigeria would have reached ₦2.46 million, ₦2.17 million, and ₦2.13 million, respectively. Rising to ₦1.8 million and ₦1.64 million, respectively, even tiny players like Chams Holding and Omatek Ventures have noted amazing increases.

From growing demand for digital payments to government-funded investments in broadband and financial technology infrastructure, The News Chronicle gathered that several forces are propelling the sector’s robust performance.

Combining the Central Bank of Nigeria’s campaign for a cashless economy with the acceptance of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, has set leading Nigerian companies in the area of ICT.

Among the remarkable performers, NCR Nigeria has been a revelation. Driven by a strong pipeline of contracts, its stock has increased by around 220 percent, rising from ₦5 in January to ₦16 on October 8, and renewed faith in its financial technology and systems integration company.

Likewise, Chams Holding and Omatek Ventures have seen enormous increases—eTranzact’s shares have increased 146 percent, while CWG’s stock has more than doubled to ₦17.55 appreciation, which respectively yields 132 and 82 percent.

According to market analysts, the industry’s rise results from both actual expansion and speculative excitement. Encouraged by high profits and little foreign involvement, domestic institutional investors have been putting money into the ICT sector. Although some analysts warn that stocks may suffer sudden drops due to weak liquidity, sentiment is still mostly positive.

With its high data income growth and recent tariff changes, MTN Nigeria keeps anchoring the industry. Smaller-cap companies, meanwhile, are profiting from fintech alliances and expectations of fresh government contracts connected to the national digital economy program.

Investors are monitoring whether the momentum may keep going in the last quarter of 2025 given shifting interest rates and profit-taking pressures. Still, solid foundations for the industry exist, supported by growing demand for digital services and governmental projects encouraging tech-driven growth.

The ICT industry in Nigeria has evolved to be a clear representation of the nation’s economic development—where technology is not only changing corporate processes but also redefining value creation in capital markets.

Whatever the short-term volatility, the 2025 rally has proven one thing: digital technology now lies at the center of Nigeria’s economic future.