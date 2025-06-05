Nigeria’s Presidency Spends N23 Billion Foreign Trips as Forex Expenditure Soars

The Nigerian federal government collectively spent more than N23 billion on foreign exchange for the President, Vice President, First Lady, and other senior executive officers during foreign travels in 2024.

The amount, revealed by GovSpend, a portal operated by BudgIT to track public spending, is a whopping 23 percent higher than the N18.63 billion expended in 2023.

The rise in spending is due to the volume and size of foreign trips undertaken by the Presidency. The journeys, officials say, are unavoidable as part of an attempt to solidify Nigeria’s foreign diplomacy. However, the missions continue to be costly as the naira depreciates against all other global currencies, making foreign exchange increasingly costly for the government.

The President’s movements, in most instances in the form of giant delegations and intimate logistic needs, make up the bulk of this expenditure. N1.04 billion was spent on President Bola Tinubu’s working visit to Ethiopia in February 2024. A past N1.27 billion was spent on presidential air fleet movement forex allocation a month before that. By April, the same air force had another N5.07 billion worth of needs, including maintenance and worldwide readiness of aircraft employed on such missions.

They don’t even cover all the costs of transport. They also cover the overall operating expenses incurred in keeping moving the President’s travel equipment, including routine maintenance, flight crew maintenance, and travel allowances for officials and aides.

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s foreign travels also comprised a significant portion of the government’s forex expenditure. In January alone, N426.88 million was spent on his working trip to Switzerland and N176.77 million on a trip to Côte d’Ivoire. The total of the Vice President’s foreign engagements in 2024 absorbed nearly N750 million of foreign exchange, again underlining the way the increasing cost of travel is impacting public coffers.

Similarly, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also wasted much of this money. She wasted the government N149.79 million in January 2024 on her trip to France and N202.39 million in March when she embarked on her visit to Mozambique. Her foreign exchange spending for the year exceeded N478 million by far.

Apart from these top executives, the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President also spent heavily coordinating foreign travel and diplomatic engagements. In 2024, the office expended N94.7 million on forex for official functions. The biggest individual sum, N46.5 million, was expended on President Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom in August 2023. Other expenses were also incurred in hosting Nigeria’s delegation to the 78th United Nations General Assembly and other high-level meetings.

While Nigeria struggled with economic adversity, the dramatic surge in foreign exchange spending on official travel raises questions about cost-effectiveness and fiscal restraint. While external pressure and naira volatility heaped colossal pressure on national income, analysts project that the government can be more cost-effective in foreign diplomacy.