Nigeria’s Defence Chief Proposes Border Fence to Boost Security

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has suggested building a large border fence between Nigeria and its neighboring countries Niger, Cameroon, Benin, and Chad.

The goal is to improve national security and stop the movement of armed groups into the country.

General Musa said the idea is inspired by similar fences built by countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He stressed that Nigeria urgently needs to secure its borders, especially in the fight against terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to him, a well-protected border would help reduce the threat of insurgent attacks and make it harder for these groups to enter Nigeria from other countries