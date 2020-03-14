Nigerians still react angrily over Emir Sanusi’s ordeal

Following the Court’s order for the release of dethroned Emir Sanusi from detention after his “alleged” banishment, Nigerians have continued to express their disappointment on the system and are banking on 2023 to realise their clamour for a change of the present state of affairs.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, in his Twitter handle, bared his mind on the issue. According to him, “We should celebrate the triumph of the rule of law and release of Emir Sanusi. Those who want to hang their ambitions on his travails had better smell the coffee: no one will lower the bar on the poor quality of leadership in the entire nation. 2023 will not be another scam”.

Rights Activist and former Senator, Shehu Sani, on his Twitter handle, ironically cast his opinion.

“When a Governor accuses a Traditional ruler of meddling in politics, it means the Traditional ruler is supporting the opposition. When a Governor commends a Traditional ruler for not meddling in politics, it means the Traditional ruler is supporting the ruling party”, he opined.