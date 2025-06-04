Nigerians React to Netflix Price Hike Amid Rising Living Costs

Netflix has raised the prices of its subscription plans in Nigeria, making this the third increase within a 12-month period.

The change, which was reflected on the company’s official website, is the first one in 2025.

The Premium plan now costs ₦8,500 per month, up from ₦7,000, while the Standard plan moved from ₦5,500 to ₦6,500. Users on the Basic plan will now pay ₦4,000 instead of ₦3,500, and the Mobile plan, which remains the cheapest option, has risen from ₦2,200 to ₦2,500.

This adjustment represents a price rise of between 13 and 21 percent across all plans.

The previous increases happened twice in 2024, first in April and then in July, showing a steady rise in costs over a short period.

Netflix had earlier explained that it was adjusting prices globally to fund new shows and improve services.

Though the company has not directly blamed the current increase on Nigeria’s inflation, it acknowledged that it considers conditions in each market before making pricing decisions.

The recent increase, which is the third in a year, has triggered mixed reactions across social media and other online platforms.

Many Netflix users in Nigeria have expressed frustration over the new subscription prices, calling it an added burden during a time when everyday expenses are already hard to manage.

Some subscribers said they may stop renewing their plans altogether, especially as they now struggle to afford basic items like food and internet data.

@Tolugee wrote: “I used to pay ₦5,500 for the Standard plan without thinking twice, but now that it’s ₦6,500, I have to ask myself if it’s really worth it. With the way foodstuff, transport, and even data are going up every week, I can’t justify spending this much just to watch movies.”

ChineduofEnugu tweeted: “Things are already tough in this country. We’re battling rising food prices, high cost of electricity, and now Netflix wants more money again. It’s becoming a luxury I can’t afford. I had to cancel my subscription last month, and with this new increase, I don’t see myself going back anytime soon.”

Tayo wrote on Facebook: “The price hike feels unfair. Netflix keeps increasing the cost, but nothing has been added for Nigerian users. They don’t even consider our economic situation or the exchange rate. I used to enjoy watching with my kids on weekends, but now it feels like a burden. I’m thinking of switching to cheaper local platforms.”

“We’ve been sharing a Premium account among four of us just to make it manageable. Now that it’s ₦8,500, it’s still biting hard. When you add the cost of data to stream, especially with the recent increase from network providers, it’s almost impossible to keep up. We’re even considering pausing it until things improve.”