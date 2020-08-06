Nigerians react as NCDC discharges over 11,000 COVID-19 patients in 24-hours

Nigerians on Wednesday queried how the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) discharged 11,194 COVID-19 patients in a single day.

On Tuesday night, NCDC announced that a total of 31,851 patients have been discharged in Nigeria.

The total number of discharged patients as at Monday, Aug 3rd were 20,663.

This means 11,194 COVID-19 patients were discharged in 24 hours, making it the highest number of patients to be discharged in a day.

In response to the development, the Minister of Health, Chikwe Ihekweazu stated that the cumulative discharged cases include 10,946 recovered #COVID19 patients in Lagos State who were being managed at home.

He tweeted, “Recently, we provided guidance to states, to report cases that have recovered but were managed at home. These cases have recovered but were not managed in/discharged from an isolation centre

“Lagos has done so & this may apply to more states in the next few weeks. #TakeResponsibility.”

But while some Nigerians are in doubts of the figures, others described the development as ‘magic.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tofey “What kind of magic happened to the discharged figure within 24 hrs?

@Dregue7, “Them don tire. But the virus increased rapidly when the lockdown was serious only to decrease when there is no lockdown anymore and people don’t give a damn about the face mask. If you ask me sounds suspicious.”

@amaraedec, “Time for the virus to pack up. This is Nigeria, money has been embezzled, and millions of Nigerians have been thrown into abject poverty. While the Middle class are losing their jobs unabatedly. But guess what?? Nothing will ever be done. Just Cruise! We move.”

@husmanov, “They noticed people aren’t paying attention to them again like before. So they tried to close the gap.”

@destineddavid, “In the politics of this COVID I give it up to Lagos State 10,946 discharge in a day all managed at home. Nigeria I hail o. Congratulations and Thank God for life.

@AyanfeofGod, “Dear NCDC, I said I won’t check this your daily cases again but 11,188 discharged within 24hrs what’s happening here?”

@Mobytoolz, “NCDC don’t rate us.

11 thousand discharged in one day? Ananias and Sapphira didn’t even lie to this extent, yet they lost their lives.”

@harrizon_jnr, “NCDC discharged about 11,000 COVID19 patients in 24hr. If this continues we will be the first country to successfully fight COVID 19.”

@Alvinuzor, “NCDC discharged about 10,000 patients yesterday. Do we have a vaccine or what is going on in Nigeria?”

@Madachriking, “It’s a miracle. I’m happy for the released captives. If NCDC like make dem dey cashout on this pandemic. Nothing lasts forever.”

@gbolohunadetunj, “That 11k discharged in Naij. I’m confused, on is NCDC for or against the virus.

_olufisayo, “Most of these people they claimed got discharged are people they told to take care of themselves at home. NCDC for once didn’t check on these people. But once they tested positive, they add them to the list and update their budget.”