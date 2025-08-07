Nigerians Cry Foul as TeenEagle World Champions Get ‘Lip Service’ from Tinubu

A chorus of criticism has erupted across Nigeria, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment with the presidency’s response to the extraordinary academic achievements of three young Nigerian girls.

Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, Rukayya Muhammad Fema, and Hadiza Kashim Kalli, who emerged as world champions at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, have been met with a congratulatory message from President Bola Tinubu, a gesture that many Nigerians consider a slap in the face.

The trio, all teenagers from Northern Nigeria, brought home an impressive haul of accolades. Nafisa, 17, was named the overall best in English language skills; Rukayya, 15, was the overall best in debate, and Hadiza clinched the outstanding talent award. Their triumphs came against competitors from 69 countries, putting Nigeria firmly on the global map for academic excellence.

However, the presidential commendation has been widely seen as a case of lip service, especially when compared to the lavish rewards showered on the Super Falcons and D’Tigress for their sporting feats.

Nigerians, particularly those from the North, have been quick to draw a parallel, arguing that what is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

The athletes received not only cash prizes of $100,000 but also national honors and three-bedroom flats in the Federal Capital Territory, a stark contrast to the students’ mere congratulatory message.

Reactions gathered by The News Chronicle paint a vivid picture of the public’s outrage.

The sentiment is captured in a reaction from Abuazlan ADD, who wrote, “If truly PBAT values education, he should dash them $100k to encourage others. Most of our youths now are into Yahoo because they believe education na scam. If tinubu dash them money, it’ll go a long way to encourage others and put to rest. There’s no reward in going to school.”

Almustapha commented, “Wallahil azeem if these students were Yoruba, they could’ve been awarded and given honors. But I blame our northerners for this. We have politicians too, but they won’t honor knowledge. They only honor baseless entertainers like Rarara and filmmakers.”

Sadi Gama echoed this sentiment, stating, “This isn’t just about a congratulatory message, these ladies deserve more than $100,000 and even a national honour like the OON. Or is it because they’re Northerners that your administration is treating them with bias?”

Ahmad Abdulkadir was more direct, saying, “Appreciation won’t do any good, just do the needful. They deserve much more than a press release. If athletes can be rewarded with national honour, $100K, and 3-bedroom flats at the FCT, students too deserve it. What’s good for Peter is also good for Paul.”

Adole Okwoche Peter weighed in, highlighting the perceived value of the students’ achievement. “So where is their $100,000, national honors & flats? The Truth is that if those girls are not honored beyond d footballers & basketballers den whatever statement they issued is just a lip services 2 education. The trophy of those girls cannot be equal to those of the sport girls.”

The criticism was not limited to the presidency’s actions but also extended to the president’s personal background.

Eric Eze remarked, “How can Bulaba value education when we don’t even know his secondary school! You encourage sports but discourage education! Mumu!”

Atikun Sokoto lamented, “All this cho-cho-cho with no tangible reward, no scholarship, no national honour, nothing. These girls made Nigeria proud on a global stage, yet all they get is ‘congratulations’ from the State House? What’s the use of commendation without compensation?”

Tahir Prime was equally vocal, questioning the message being sent to young people, “Where is the $100,000 prize or national reward that should rightfully accompany such a historic achievement? Celebrating excellence is commendable but rewarding it is far more meaningful.

“These brilliant young Nigerian girls triumphed over competitors from 69 countries in an academic contest that holds global significance.”

Unyime Edet painted a grim picture of the perceived state of affairs, suggesting a hierarchy of recognition that favors sports over academics.

“This act of mediocrity by you has further confirmed that there’s little or no reward for academic excellence in Nigeria, but only those who are semi-literate can gain access to the ‘pockets’ of the president.

“Maybe because she is not one of the Super Falcons or a Nigerian athlete. Shame on those who think they can run Nigeria as they like and ‘nobody can do nothing,’ Time will tell.”