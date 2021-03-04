Nigerians Attack Dino Melaye For Making Joke Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Buhari

Nigerian former senator, Dino Melaye has come under public backlash after making a mockery of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The former senator’s remark came shortly after Nigeria received nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO.
Melaye, in a post on his Twitter page, asked Buhari to focus on alleviating poverty and tackling insurgency.
“Covid vaccine dey cure hunger? The vaccine go stop terrorism, bandits and kidnapping? If no….Bubu comot for road jare. Give me boli make i chop i beg. SDM”.
Reacting to the post, some Nigerians decried him. Below are some of the reactions:
@shehucares – I strongly believe you have received your dose of the vaccine in Dubai as was done by your Boss, Atiku. Your are obviously displeased by the fact that is being made available for the masses and no longer a thing of class.
@FahmedL – See head like wetin dem dey take sharpen cutlass…but you and that fraudulent Cameroonian took yours in Dubai….
@elvis_ekwukwo – Because you’re no longer in the position to feast on our common wealth you want start forming solidarity as if you care. Oga park well because we know you’re playing to the gallery to deceive those whose brains are wrapped up already.
@miyetiallah – Sometimes I come to imagine SDM was also a leader in this country acting and talking like a kid, why can’t you at least copy from your friend BukolaSaraki, even comedians say act maturely than SDM
@Benchovic – Now ask yourself if you are making any sense? Sway whose interest? Do you think Nigerians don’t have time to do findings? This is same product that South Africa reject, just 22% efficacy and you have the guts to bring in that nonsense and organize ceremony!
@Alphacube2000 – Sadly, this Pedestrian and Reckless social media post is from someone who all through his adult life has benefited from the elite sharing of the National Treasury.
@Onoscana2 – Oga you dey the government before now, no be when you don comot for the system now anything they do for there dey wrong for your eyes. Oga join hand with does when dey power now make things work . where you act movie for social media don do.
