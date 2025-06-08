Nigerian Stocks Rally Past 114,000 as June Optimism Fuels Investor Confidence

Nigeria’s equities market opened June in good standing with the All-Share Index (ASI) closing on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at an all-time high of 114,616.75 points.

The rally is a solid 2.57 percent week-on-week gain and year-to-date return of the index to 11.36 percent, further exciting investors’ hopes of the direction of the market.

In the first week of June trade, the ASI recorded four consecutive advances. The better performance reflects not just bullishness, but also increased investor activity, since volumes of trading continued to approach 3 billion-share levels. The activity is a sign of increased demand for equities, particularly for the core sectors.

The week’s rally was dominated to a significant extent by the heavyweight manufacturing, telecommunications, oil and gas, and banking sector shares. The heavyweight central bank shares, which dominated the index, contributed significantly to the week’s performance of the overall market.

Of the ones which recorded below 10 percent gains, Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) stood out with 5.45 percent appreciation for the week to close at N23.20 with a market capitalisation of N1.23 trillion. It tried its best yesterday, which recorded more than five percent increase in a day.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) worth N2.39 trillion rose 4.55 percent to the week’s close at N70.05. Aradel Holdings went up 3.77 percent to N550.59, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank rose by 3.75 percent and 3.57 percent respectively. Lafarge Africa, a market-leading cement manufacturing company, rose slightly 0.88 percent, to end the week at N86.00.

Interestingly, most of those gains were on the close of the week, and this would suggest that investor sentiment was improving in the middle of the week. The exception was GTCO since it had started in positive momentum and was gaining on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Double-digit performing shares also contributed to market-making. Oando Plc, while still short of the N1 trillion value threshold, recorded the week’s best appreciation at 25.77 percent to close at N56.85. Its market capitalization rose to N706.7 billion.

FBN Holdings lagged behind with a 17.6 percent rise, closing the week at N29.40, as MTN Nigeria had a good 13.96 percent rise to close at N319.20, making its value N6.7 trillion. International Breweries also had good rises, with 12.89 percent to close at N10.95 and making its market value N1.84 trillion.

These performances demonstrate that the Nigerian equities market is also exhibiting broad-based strength as mid-cap and blue-chip stocks are also participating in the rally act. The rallies, facilitated by sustained trading volumes and broad-based investors’ demand, demonstrate that confidence is being built in the market in a sustainable way.

To date, the index hasn’t even approached its stratospheric 2024 performance, when it registered a 37.65 percent year-to-date return. It remains, however, with its 11.36 percent return and increasing popularity among individual and institutional investors, which is very positive for continuing strength.

Though there are commentators cautioning that the market can digest this benign downturn in case of increased profit-taking or extended valuations, others posit that a such downturn would only provide a strategic entry point for those ready to be part of Nigeria’s sustainable growth ecosystem.

Looking ahead, further upgrading higher in these behemoths would have the All-Share Index firmly in an up trend. If investor mood remains buoyant and macroeconomic data continues to be robust, the rally could have plenty of room to keep going.