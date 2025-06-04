Nigerian Stock Market Records Winning Streak as Market Capitalization Nears N71 Trillion

The Nigerian equities market continued its bearish trend on Tuesday.

Rising investors’ confidence and higher appetite for purchases propelled the market capitalization to its lifetime high of N70.89 trillion.

The new way is to keep hope alive, particularly from the investors targeting the medium and large-cap stocks of the key sectors of the economy.

After trading, the All-Share Index rose by 0.37 percent to 411.52 points, closing at 112,427.48. It was another remarkable day for the Nigerian Exchange, as capital inflow drove price appreciation across the board. Compared to Monday’s close of N70.635 trillion, the aggregate market cap rose by N259 billion in a session.

Investor appetite was especially eager for industrial, consumer goods, and investment trust-based counters. Honeywell Flour Mill, SCOA Nigeria, Industrial & Medical Gases, and SFS Real Estate Investment Trust shares were some of the market leaders that led the pack in the bull run and shaped market sentiment.

Market breadth closed out the day positively, with 36 stocks closing up and 32 closing down. This indicates a relatively balanced market but a more powerful upward push.

Honeywell Flour Mill led the pack with a 10 percent appreciation to close at N22.00 per share. SCOA Nigeria also grew by 10 percent, reflecting sound demand within the distribution and industrial space. SFS Real Estate Investment Trust closed at N226.60, Industrial & Medical Gases by nearly 10 percent, and International Energy Insurance closed trading with positive appreciation.

But the session had its laggards, too. Conoil led the decliners as the pace-setter, declining 10 percent to close at N268.30. Learn Africa, Transcorp Hotels, Julius Berger, and Chellaram also made notable losses, driven largely by profit-taking and lacklustre demand in yesterday’s midweek session.

The trading was also active with 622.64 million shares transacted in 17,044 deals valued at N16.12 billion. This speaks volumes about the market’s buoyancy and liquidity despite conflicting signals that have welcomed other foreign financial environments.

Fidelity Bank led the volume board with 108.17 million shares transacted, valued at N2.05 billion. Legend Internet Plc followed closely with 60.95 million shares, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) came third with 55.74 million shares worth N1.93 billion. Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Corporation were among the other active counters on the board, contributing to investor confidence in the banking subsector.

The Nigerian stock market appears to be attracting institutional and retail investors, and demand has increased before corporate earnings announcements and broader economic policy announcements. Experts project the trend to continue shortly as investors expect macroeconomic fundamentals to stay favorable and investor sentiment to dominate.

For medium—and near-term opportunities, investors can gain from investing in the financial services, industrials, and investment trusts segments that currently offer the most promising opportunities.