Nigerian Stock Market Records N71 Trillion Gain Following Oil and Gas Sector Crash

Nigerian stock exchange continues its growth, closing above the N71 trillion threshold of total market capitalization. This is a testament to the demand for all sectors following the poor performance of oil and gas shares.

The last growth resulted from the bullish momentum in blue-chip and mid-cap giant boys such as Oando Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), May & Baker Nigeria, and First Bank Holdings.

Based on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) numbers, the All-Share Index rose by 0.32 percent to finish at 112,781.73 points, and with it, the resultant rise in overall market capitalisation by N233 billion to N71.118 trillion. The rise is evidence of renewed optimism within the equities market, driven by investors’ hopes of dividends and ongoing portfolio rebalancing.

Vetiva Dealings and Brokerage expect the strong rally to be driven by rebalancing flows and dividend-eligible stocks with lateral bias, without any new economic stimulus. Afrivest analysts expect subdued bearishness from profit-taking after recent ramp-ups, yet the market breadth of gains indicates underlying buying interest.

Sentiment was upbeat with 32 stocks going up, 21 down, and 75 ending in the red. Oando Plc was among the largest gainers, with a 10 percent gain that closed at N51.70. Royal Exchange gained 8.64 percent to 88 kobo, while Legend Internet gained 7.27 percent to close at N5.90. Lasaco Assurance and May & Baker Nigeria were also among the largest gainers.

On the flip side, NCR Nigeria took the lead among the losers with a 9.89 percent price loss to close at N5.92. ABC Transport dipped 9.83 percent to N2.95, Meyer and Academy Press dipped 9.63 percent and 9.58 percent, respectively. Livestock Feeds also dipped 6.77 percent to close at N8.95.

While other industries across the NGX have been up YTD, the oil and gas index has crashed spectacularly. Having been among the top performers in 2024 by recording a return of 170 percent, the sector has now dipped into the negative with a YTD loss of 13.38 percent. The Consumer Goods Index increased by 37.4 percent and the banking index increased by 5.97 percent.

The oil and gas stocks fall for several reasons. Among the top of these are taking profit from last year’s excellent performance, unwillingness to release audited accounts, and apprehension from small dividend payouts. Also, competition due to Dangote Refinery’s entry is pinching the margins of traditional players, which affects the petrol price.

The larger oil companies have shouldered the impact of such market pressures. Aradel, for instance, lost its share value from N598 in January at the start of the year to N530 on June 3, a decline of 11.4 percent. Conoil share value declined from N387.20 to N268.30, down 10 percent. MRS shares declined even more drastically, losing 34.9 percent YTD.

In recording good bottom lines for the 2024 period, firms like Aradel, Conoil, MRS, and Total Energies have watched their stocks drop. The beleaguered naira has led to humongous foreign exchange losses that erased operating profits in most cases. Aradel, for instance, recorded a net FX loss of N19.6 billion for 2024, more than twice the N8.39 billion loss recorded last year.

Industry players like Patrick Ajudua, President of New Dimension Shareholders Association, envision short-term teething problems in the industry but are hopeful. More investor scrutiny in the form of dividend declarations and efficient operating efficiencies could be the magic formula for sector turnaround for oil and gas stocks, to him. He also mentions structural defects like oil vandalism and pipeline sabotage as the biggest hurdles. Still, he believes that if the government steps in and there is more optimum pricing, the industry’s fortunes can be reversed.