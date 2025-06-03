Nigerian Stock Market Hits ₦70.5 Trillion Record on Reforms and Corporate Resilience

Fifteen years later, following the debilitating impact of the 2008 financial crisis, Nigeria’s capital market has returned, larger, greater, and stronger.

NGX market capitalization rose to a peak of ₦70.5 trillion on 30th May 2025, 347.5% higher than the pre-crisis peak of ₦15.64 trillion in March 2008.

This landmark marks Nigeria’s capital market growth into a hub of restored investor optimism and strategic institutional participation. What began as a tentative recuperation has become a strong, broad-based rally founded on economic reform, improved corporate performance, and shifting investor attitudes.

The crown of this growth has been the listing of high-value stocks in the last few years, headed by industry majors in the telecommunications and industrial space, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, and BUA Foods, which have significantly contributed to the market capitalization. The total market capitalization of the four giants is valued at over ₦30 trillion, representing 43% of the aggregate worth of listed stocks.

Besides these high-cap shares, investors further note that structural and regulatory reform at the NGX has been in focus. Demutualisation of the exchange, improving trading facilities, and e-investor onboarding processes facilitated enhanced market access by institutional and retail investors. These reforms and high adoption rates of e-dividend payments and web-based trading platforms have enhanced market penetration and lifted retail participation.

Nigerian banks have also spearheaded the pace of growth in Nigeria’s financial sector. Zenith Bank, GTCO, Access Holdings, First Bank Holdings, and UBA, Nigeria’s top five largest banks, recorded a total profit before tax of ₦5.1 trillion in the 2024 year of account, 59.4% more than that of the 2023 year. Such revenues, underpinned by foreign exchange revaluation gains and substantial interest income, reflect solid fundamentals and have enhanced investors’ appetite for bank stocks.

The manufacturing and energy sectors, too, have witnessed new interest from investors. The rising foreign oil prices and the incentive to manufacture from local refining have given new appeal to the oil-indexed stocks, and the government’s recent push towards industrialisation has been a more welcoming environment for consumer product companies and manufacturing enterprises.

Institutional capital also entered the fray. Nigeria’s ₦20 trillion+ pension fund is now flowing into equities, bringing long-term stability and liquidity to the market. The Central Bank’s persistent directive on recapitalising banks has also revived interest in financial stocks, and the expectation of raising capital and a new listing has further boosted investors’ confidence.

The players have credited this record rally to the coincidence of macroeconomic stability, foreign exchange reforms, and frequent payment of dividends by listed companies. Analysts also recognize improved market governance as a beneficiary. For example, the NGX currently has tighter, greater price movement conditions like a minimum holding of 100,000 units to change prices, discouraging manipulation and enhancing market integrity.

The observers note that Nigeria’s capital market is not just healing from the past but is on a sustainable trajectory towards long-term recovery. With fintech and technology start-ups listing for the first time, the exchange introduces diversity, shattering its bread-and-butter sectors and signaling a vibrant, evolving finance landscape.

The NGX trajectory of progress from a troubled exchange in 2008 to the present record level of worth is more than statistics, resilience, ingenuity, and the now pervasive presence of capital markets as a driver of national economic progress.