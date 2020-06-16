Nigerian Records 573 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria has recorded 573 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16,658.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Monday.

It said, “On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and four deaths were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 424.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(216), Rivers(103), Oyo(68), Edo(40), Kano(21), Gombe(20),FCT(17), Delta(13), Plateau(12), Bauchi(12), Niger(10),Kebbi(9) Ogun(8), Ondo(8), Abia(7), Nasarawa(5), Borno(1), Kwara(1), Benue(1), Anambra(1).”