Nigerian political struggle now between separatists and integrationists – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has averred that the tussle in the nation’s political terrain is now between separatists and integrationists.
In a post on his Facebook page, Kayode said the choice of persons running for the 2023 election will determine who wins that struggle.
“The struggle in Nigerian politics is no longer between the two major parties, namely PDP and APC, but between the integrationists, who believe in a united, unbreakable Nigeria and the separatists who believe in the balkanisation of our country into various sovereign, independent nations.
“The choice we make for President in 2023 will ultimately determine which of the two sides wins that struggle.
“If we make the right choice and elect a young, strong, decisive, tough, clear-headed, clear-thinking, de-tribalised, level-headed, restrained, sensitive, kind and compassionate bridge-builder who is ready to do the right thing, restructure the federation, establish justice and equity, liberate the oppressed, take away the pain of the people and heal their wounds Nigeria may just survive.
“However if we make the mistake of electing a rudderless, incompetent geriatric, an egocentric intellectual barbarian and a bumbling and ineffectual fool whose lust for power and wealth is insatiable, who is detached from reality, who suffers from acute dementia, who refuses to acknowledge the cracks and divisions in our body politic and nation, whose only interest and motivation is the acquisition of primitive wealth and who has no interest in righting the wrongs of the past and building bridges across ethnic, regional and religious lines then our nation will break into a thousand piecies and never be one again. The choice is ours.”
