Nigerian Lady Poisons Herself and Her Ex-Boyfriend To Death A Week To His Wedding

278 views | Francis Azuka | April 23, 2021
A Nigerian lady has allegedly poisoned herself and her ex-boyfriend to death a week to his wedding in Imo
According to Abiyamo, the 34-year-old groom to be was poisoned to death just a week before his wedding ceremony in Owerri, Imo State.
The report said the man, identified as Akuma Felix Emeka, was allegedly poisoned by his ex-girlfriend, who also poisoned herself to death.
As of the time of filing this report, it was unclear what transpired between the former lovers, but sources revealed that on Saturday, April 3, 2021, the ex had invited Felix for a drink, unknown to him, however, is that she had poisoned the drink.
They were later found dead in his car with what is left of the drink. Felix, a graduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, was scheduled to get married on Sunday, April 11.
