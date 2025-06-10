Nigerian Climate Advocate Micheal Breaks World Record by Planting Over 25,000 Trees in 24 Hours

Nigerian environmentalist Micheal Odenigbo has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours.

The impressive achievement took place at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Agbani, where Odenigbo successfully planted over 25,000 trees.

The record breaking effort began shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025 World Environment Day and ended at the same time on Friday, completing a full 24 hour cycle of continuous tree planting.

Speaking to CGTN Europe, Odenigbo expressed excitement about the milestone he said “Today, as you can see, we carried out a tree planting project that started on World Environment Day. We aimed to plant 27,000 trees, and while I don’t know the exact number yet, I can confirm we’ve gone past the previous record of 23,060. We’ve planted over 25,000 trees. Now, we just need to submit our evidence to Guinness World Records.”

The previous record was held by Canadian environmentalist Antoine Moses. To beat it, Odenigbo committed to planting 27,000 trees using only manual methods, as required by Guinness guidelines.

The trees planted were mostly Moringa oleifera, a fast growing and drought resistant species known for its ecological and health benefits. The planting took place on a four hectare plot at ESUT, chosen for its strong environmental programs.

ESUT’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Aloysius Michaels Okolie, supported the initiative, calling it a perfect match for the university’s Green Revolution and Environmental Sustainability Programme. The university also emphasized that the trees must be cared for over the next three months to ensure their survival.

Guinness World Records officially accepted the attempt on January 14, 2025, under the category “Most trees planted by an individual in 24 hours,” with reference number 241216003153mtpb.

The strict rules for the record included planting each tree in a hole dug at the time of planting, without the use of machinery.

The event had to be fully documented through photos, videos, and logs, and verified by at least two independent witnesses including a certified botanist or arborist.

Witnesses rotated every four hours, and while rest breaks were allowed, planting continued nonstop throughout the 24 hours.