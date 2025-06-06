Nigerian Air Force Destroys Terrorist Camp in Lake Chad Region, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, carried out an airstrike on a terrorist hideout in the southern part of the Tumbuns area near Lake Chad in Borno State.

According to intelligence sources on Friday, the precision airstrike took place around 9:00 PM on Thursday May 5, 2025, targeting a major terrorist camp in the Tumbuma Baba area of Lake Chad.

The operation was part of Operation KALACHEN WUTA II, a campaign aimed at preventing terrorists from launching attacks during the Eid el-Kabir period.

Sources confirmed that several terrorists were killed in the airstrike, and key logistics supplies hidden under thick vegetation were destroyed.

The attack was based on reliable intelligence indicating that the terrorists were planning coordinated attacks before, during, and after the Eid celebrations.

“The mission was carefully planned and executed to stop these threats and maintain pressure on the terrorists operating in the Lake Chad area,” a source said. “We observed several secondary explosions, which showed that the camp contained weapons and fuel. Many terrorists were seen fleeing, while others were taken out during the strike.”

Efforts are still ongoing to gather more information and assess the full impact of the operation. Early signs suggest the terrorists are in disarray, with reports indicating they are trying to regroup but remain under close surveillance.