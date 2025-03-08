Nigerian Air Force Commissions New Officers’ Quarters in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel by inaugurating newly renovated officers’ accommodations at the NAF Officers’ Quarters in Garki, Abuja.

The project includes ten blocks of two-bedroom apartments for married officers and a one-bedroom block for single officers.

Speaking at the event on Friday, March 7, 2025, Air Marshal Abubakar stressed that quality housing is crucial for maintaining a strong and effective force.

He also highlighted NAF’s broader infrastructure development, revealing that over the past 20 months, 340 projects have been launched, with 195 completed and 145 still in progress.

Key projects include a new NAF Headquarters Annex in Kado, a modern sports complex, a NAF Hospital, and new mini bases in Karimo and Karu for married personnel and transit officers.

He further announced plans to reduce NAF’s infrastructure deficit by 50% before the end of the year and introduce internet facilities at all bases to improve communication and efficiency.

Beyond housing and infrastructure, Air Marshal Abubakar outlined a broader welfare strategy, including better healthcare, expanded education opportunities, and professional development programs.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly for their continued support in strengthening the Nigerian Air Force.

The event was attended by senior officers, dignitaries, and invited guests, demonstrating NAF’s dedication to the well-being of its personnel and national security.