Nigeria Will Bounce Back as a Nation, Too Experienced to Fail and Too Vital to Fade  

In times of hardship, it is easy to surrender to despair. But to call Nigeria a failed state is not only inaccurate, it is a grave insult to history, to resilience, and to possibility. Anyone making such a declaration must be reminded: Nigeria is over 100 years old, and unless you are older than Nigeria itself, you do not have the right or depth of lived understanding to call it a failure.

This country has survived colonization, a brutal civil war, decades of military dictatorship, recessions, terrorism, and more. Each time, it stumbled. But each time, it stood again. Failure implies finality, the end of a journey. But Nigeria is still on her feet. Her heart still beats. Her people still rise every morning to hustle, to hope, and to build. That alone disqualifies any declaration of failure.

A state fails when it ceases to exist, when its structures collapse beyond repair, or when its people abandon it. Nigeria has not reached that point, and will most likely never will. Yes, things are hard. Inflation is biting. Insecurity threatens peace. Youth unemployment is widespread. Governance gaps remain. But all of these are symptoms of a nation struggling, not a nation dead.

It is the height of short-sightedness to reduce over a century of survival to a moment of suffering. No serious-minded patriot, especially not one born after independence, civil war, or even democracy should be quick to write off a country still carrying the scars of its past while navigating the burdens of its future.

Hope is not foolishness; it is strength. It is what has kept millions of Nigerians abroad and at home fighting, creating, and striving. From tech startups in Yaba to farms in Benue, from Nollywood sets in Asaba to classrooms in Maiduguri, Nigerians are writing a different story with their sweat and sacrifice.

Nation-building is a journey, not a destination. Most of the world’s strongest democracies today went through darker seasons than Nigeria is facing now. The United States fought a bloody civil war and endured slavery for centuries. Germany was reduced to rubble after two world wars. South Africa battled the chains of apartheid. Yet today, these nations are global examples. What changed? Time, leadership, collective sacrifice and the refusal of their people to give up.

Nigeria will rise again. It may not happen immediately, and the climb may be steep, but the ascent is inevitable. Our population is young, vibrant, and full of potential. Our natural resources are abundant. Our creativity is unmatched. What we need is unity of purpose, visionary leadership, and a national mindset shift from blame to responsibility.

This is not an attempt to sugarcoat our realities or silence those demanding change. Criticism is necessary. Protest is valid. Accountability is non-negotiable. But we must speak with the hope of builders, not the cynicism of bystanders. We must believe in the promise of Nigeria, even when the present seems far from it.

The day will come when Nigeria’s name will not be associated with poverty, corruption, or despair but with resilience, rebirth, and reform. That day is coming. Perhaps slowly, perhaps quietly, but certainly. We must prepare for it, not retreat from it.

So, to everyone who believes Nigeria has failed, pause and reflect. A nation does not fail simply because it stumbles or struggles. If Nigeria still has time, then Nigeria still has hope. If she still stands—bruised, battered, but unbroken—then she can still rise. And rise she will, not by miracles alone, but by the deliberate, determined efforts of those who choose to stay, to serve, and to speak life into her weary bones.

She will rise through the hands of citizens who refuse to give up, through the voices that choose unity over division, and through the actions of those who build even when the ground is shaky. Nigeria’s future lies not in the hands of cynicism, but in the courage of conviction. Her comeback story will be written by people who dare to believe, even when belief feels foolish because hope, backed by effort, always finds a way

No nation as deeply rooted in faith, family, and fight as Nigeria can remain broken forever. A new Nigeria is not a myth. It is a mission. And we must all play our part in making it real. Nigeria will bounce back and this time, she will stay risen.

Samuel Jekeli writes from Centre for Social Justice, Abuja