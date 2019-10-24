Nigeria signs a memorandum of understanding with Russian oil company

Nigeria’s state oil firm signed a memorandum of understanding with Russian oil company Lukoil for potential cooperation in oil production, trading and refining, Lukoil said on Thursday.

Mele Kyari, head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), signed the memorandum during a visit to the Russian city of Sochi during a Russia-Africa Summit.

Comments from NNPC said the company was particularly interested in securing assistance from Russia for refining and gas projects. Talks with Gazprom focused on gas infrastructure development in Nigeria, while the Russian government also expressed interest in building nuclear power plants in Nigeria.

High-level talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari raised the possibility of Russia providing support in tackling piracy problems in West Africa.