Nigeria records second case of Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire on Monday said the country has recorded its second case of coronavirus on Monday recorded its second case of coronavirus. The unidentified patient is connected to the index case of February 27 involving an Italian in Lagos State. The current case is traced to Ogun State.

Authorities have stressed that the patient has been put in isolation as tracing of other possible contacts continue.

The Honourable Minister @Fmohnigeria has announced a second confirmed case of #COVID19 in Nigeria. This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun state. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case. pic.twitter.com/aTkzEy3qXo — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 9, 2020

Africa recorded no cases over the weekend except for South Africa that recorded two more cases. Other African countries affected in the WHO African region include Senegal (4), Cameroon (2), Algeria (20), Togo (1), South Africa (3).