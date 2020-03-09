Nigeria records second case of Coronavirus

By
Ekpedeme Umoh
Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire on Monday said the country has recorded its second case of coronavirus on Monday recorded its second case of coronavirus. The unidentified patient is connected to the index case of February 27 involving an Italian in Lagos State. The current case is traced to Ogun State.

Authorities have stressed that the patient has been put in isolation as tracing of other possible contacts continue.

Africa recorded no cases over the weekend except for South Africa that recorded two more cases. Other African countries affected in the WHO African region include Senegal (4), Cameroon (2), Algeria (20), Togo (1), South Africa (3).

