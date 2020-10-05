Nigeria records lowest rate of COVID-19 infections in six months

Nigeria recorded only 58 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in six months, indicating that the virus has been flattened in the nation.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, only 58 new cases were recorded on Sunday in nine States across the federation.

The figures represent a sharp drop from the 160 cases posted on Saturday.

With the low figures, the nation’s total COVID-19 infection is put at 59,345, with 50,768 survivors discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded.

The new cases were recorded in Plateau, Lagos, Katsina, Ogun, Kaduna, Edo, Ekiti, FCT and Ondo States.

See figures below

Plateau-18

Lagos-15

Katsina-10

Ogun-5

Kaduna-4

Edo-3

Ekiti-1

FCT-1

Ondo-1

59,345 confirmed

50,768 discharged

1,113 deaths