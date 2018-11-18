Nigeria Qualifies for AFCON 2019

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for AFCON 2019 in Cameroon after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 draw in the weekend’s fixture of the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The cheering news is coming after the Eagles missed out on back-to-back editions of the Africa Cup of Nations

The South Africans boys failed to take advantage of playing at home to win the match.

The South Africa national team will have to wait until the final day of qualifying to book their place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

A first half Lebo Mothiba strike cancelled out Buhle Mkhwanazi’s own goal to give Bafana Bafana a chance of qualifying.

The road to Cameroon 2019 resumed in Johannesburg on a blistering hot Saturday afternoon as Bafana Bafana looked to do the double over arch nemesis Nigeria.