Nigeria Needs To Ban GMO Foods, Crops -Rights Group

At a statewide march on Friday, opponents of genetically modified foods and technologies took to the streets to demand that the use of GMOs be prohibited in Nigeria.

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation and the GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance coordinated the rally, which took place in ten states across the geopolitical zones: Rivers, Edo, Katsina, Plateau, Oyo, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Enugu, Jigawa, and the Federal Capital Territory, or FCT.

Smallholder farmers, civil society organisations, researchers and scientists, dietitians, lawyers, doctors, and youth and women’s organisations were among the protesters.

A ban on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), especially those imported for use in food processing and packaging, was one of the unanimity of requests made at the demonstration across the states.

The group also called for the cancellation of all permits that have been issued thus far, pointing out that they lack a sufficient and certified risk assessment. They advocated for agroecological investments that boost Nigeria’s economy and guarantee food security and sovereignty.

Nnimmo Bassey, executive director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, stated in his remarks: “Nigeria does not need GMOs to address food insecurity. The design of those crops does not support local economic growth but promotes dependency on corporate seed supply.”

“In September 2024, the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) were reported to have said that they did not record any significant increase in their yields compared to the local seed varieties but instead, since the introduction of GM cotton seeds over 4 years ago, yield per hectare has remained about the same.”

GMOs that have been approved in Nigeria thus far are not currently being labelled, according to Ifeanyi Nwankwere, a national coordinator of the GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance. She pointed out that the socioeconomic context of Nigeria will make labelling ineffective given how food is sold in cups and basins in open markets where most people shop.

“Also, the farmers noted that no other plant has been able to germinate on the farmlands where the GM seeds were planted, even after four years – confirming the concerns regarding loss of biodiversity and soil degradation due to the release of genetic material (proteins) into the soil which would not ordinarily occur.”

Bassey added that because of the decreasing yields, farmers are unable to replace the GM seeds after harvest. Every new season, they are urged to keep buying the seeds from corporate corporations. “We shouldn’t take this lightly because it reflects neo-colonialism and corporate control over our food system.”

Nwankwere pointed out that Nigeria’s biosafety regulatory framework is not set up to guarantee GMO safety.

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act contains several serious problems, such as weak provisions for public participation in decision-making, strict liability, and the precautionary principle.

Environmental Rights Action deputy director Mariann Bassey-Orovwuje, who organised the event in the Federal Capital Territory, warned that up to 23 other nations, including Russia, Mexico, and Uganda, have banned genetically modified organisms (GMOs); some have implemented partial bans, while others have implemented full bans.

“The rally’s objective is to inform our government that we oppose GMOs and that the people of Nigeria do not want them on our country. We don’t want it on our platter. We don’t want it on our tables.”

“We don’t want it anywhere close to us because we have everything we need to feed Nigerians, including our small-scale farmers who are the ones feeding our people.”

“All they need is support, good infrastructure, good roads, and there will be an abundance of food to feed us and to even export somewhere else, so the rally is here to say reject GMOs.”

The Unity Fountain, where Nigerians with permits can congregate for nonviolent demonstrations and rallies, was closed to the demonstrators in the meantime.

Bassey said, “Locking up this fountain will not stop us. We will not be coerced into silence, and we will reject GMOs.”

Speaking as well, HOMEFs project lead Shehu Akowe stated: “The rally’s main goals were to raise awareness about genetically modified foods and products and to urge the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (FCCPC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to fulfill their duties in defending Nigerians’ rights.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...