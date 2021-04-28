Nigeria: Man Kills Brother because of N150 ‘Debt’

57 views | Akpan Akata | April 28, 2021
The biting economic situation in Nigeria has pushed a 38-year-old Kelfari Jediel, to allegedly stab his uncle’s son, Parambiu Alexander, 20, to death while fighting over a mere N150.
He has been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Adamawa State for murder.
High cost of living in the country and the dwindling of consumers’ purchasing power, are pushing most people into the extreme.
Presently, incomes of most Nigerians can only afford less than 30 per cent of their usual consumption. The zooming inflation has further dehumanized the poor of the poor, and the authorities appear to be helpless
The tragic incident however happened at Fotta community in Gombi Local Government Area of the state after they were paid for a job they had carried out.
The father of two, who is being quizzed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state Police Command in Yola, said he and the deceased were engaged in a plaster job on April 14.
They shared the money they were paid after completing the job. But, he was supposed to give the deceased a balance of #150 dramatically decided not to play ball.
The deceased, according to the suspect, kept insisting that he ‘’must’’ give him the N150. Refusing to give him the money sparked a hot quarrel between them.
A public-spirited woman tried to contain the feud from degenerating by offering Parambiu the sum of N150.
But when the woman left, the deceased insisted that the original N150 balance must be given to him, claiming that the money the woman gave him was a gift and not the balance.
He claimed that he went to the house of the deceased, met his mother and narrated everything to her, pointing out that she ”advised him to report the matter to the police.”
Kelfari further claimed that he was on his way out of the house when the deceased caught him and held his neck tightly. He is claiming that in self-defence, he drew out a knife from his waist and stabbed him on his chest.
Parambiu died on the way to a health center in Fotta while Kelfari was later arrested.
Spokesman for the Police in the state, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, a Deputy Superintendent of Police who confirmed the incident, said that investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.
