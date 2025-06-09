Nigeria Launches Landmark Mining Training Programme at Murdoch University Australia

In a significant boost to Nigeria’s efforts to transform and professionalize its mining sector a groundbreaking international training programme for Nigerian mining professionals has officially commenced at Murdoch University in Western Australia.

The milestone initiative was announced by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr. Dele Alake via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle signaling the Federal Government’s commitment to developing local expertise in the solid minerals sector.

The programme which has been over a year in the making is the product of a strategic partnership between the Nigerian Government Murdoch University and the Australian Government through the Australian High Commission in Nigeria. Designed to address Nigeria’s pressing skills gap in the mining sector the initiative aims to equip a new generation of Nigerian professionals with advanced technical knowledge and global best practices in extractive metallurgy sustainable geochemistry environmental stewardship and mineral resource governance.

Currently eleven Nigerian professionals have been enrolled in the inaugural cohort. These individuals will undergo an intensive hands-on training experience that includes both academic instruction and direct industry engagement. Participants will work closely with top Australian mining experts visit operational sites and explore innovative techniques that promote efficiency environmental sustainability and responsible resource management.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Alake praised the initiative as a “major step forward” in Nigeria’s quest to harness its vast mineral wealth in a manner that ensures long-term economic growth, job creation, and national development.

“This partnership with one of the world’s leading mining nations demonstrates our seriousness in transforming the Nigerian mining landscape” Alake said.

“I am especially grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support in ensuring that this vision becomes reality. His leadership continues to open doors for our nation and empower our citizens.”

He also extended heartfelt thanks to the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria Her Excellency Leilani Bin-Juda for her “tireless commitment and diplomacy in fostering this vital collaboration.” He commended Murdoch University for its warm reception and for providing a conducive learning environment for Nigerian professionals.

Australia is globally recognized for its robust and highly innovative mining industry making it an ideal partner for Nigeria’s mining reforms. Murdoch University located in Perth a hub of global mining activity has decades of experience in minerals research sustainable geochemistry and extractive metallurgy making it an ideal institution to host such a transformative initiative.

Alake addressed the participants directly in his announcement urging them to see themselves as ambassadors of Nigeria and agents of change for the country’s mining sector. “Represent Nigeria with pride and purpose. This opportunity is not just for your personal development but for the betterment of our nation. We are relying on you to return home equipped with the knowledge and skills to help us build a mining industry that truly serves our people” he said.

The training programme aligns with Nigeria’s broader mineral development strategy which aims to diversify the economy attract foreign direct investment and reposition the country as a global player in the mining value chain. Through international partnerships such as this Nigeria hopes to cultivate a pool of highly skilled professionals who can drive innovation enforce standards and manage the country’s mineral resources sustainably.

As the programme progresses both governments have hinted at the possibility of scaling it up in future cohorts and expanding its scope to include research collaborations technology transfer and capacity-building for Nigerian mining institutions.

With this initiative Nigeria is taking bold and practical steps toward a more resilient and competitive mining sector one that is knowledge driven inclusive and ready to deliver tangible benefits to the Nigerian people.