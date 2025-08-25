spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 25, 2025 - 4:35 PM

Nigeria, Japan Deepen Talks on Mining Investment

EnvironmentNews
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Japan Names Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians, Launches Special Visa Scheme
President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria has taken another step toward strengthening international partnerships in the mining sector, following a high-level meeting in Yokohama between Nigerian officials and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

The delegation, led by a senior Nigerian official, met with JOGMEC President, Mr. Michio Daito, to advance discussions on increased Japanese investment in Nigeria’s mining industry.

The meeting focused on opportunities for collaboration in the exploration, processing, and export of critical minerals, which are in high demand in Japan.

Highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, the Nigerian representative emphasized the country’s skilled workforce, expanding infrastructure, and investor-friendly incentives such as tax holidays and duty waivers.

“Japan requires critical minerals, and Nigeria is ready to supply them, processed locally in line with our value-addition policy,” the official said, reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria moves beyond exporting raw materials to producing value-added products for global markets.

The discussions also explored opportunities for technical knowledge exchange and direct engagement between JOGMEC and the Nigeria Solid Minerals Corporation (NSMC), which will serve as a key partner in developing strategic mining projects.

Both sides agreed to take concrete steps toward strengthening partnerships in the coming months, a move expected to accelerate Japanese investments in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector and boost local industrial capacity.

This engagement is part of the Nigerian government’s broader drive to diversify its economy, create jobs, and position the country as a key global supplier of processed critical minerals.

Previous article
Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator
Next article
Implement 2009 Agreement & Release Withheld Pay or Face Strike -ASUU Warns FG
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Implement 2009 Agreement & Release Withheld Pay or Face Strike -ASUU Warns FG

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja Zone,...

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost...

I Will Run In 2027- Atiku Confirms Presidential Bid

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed he will...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Implement 2009 Agreement & Release Withheld Pay or Face Strike -ASUU Warns FG

Education 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja Zone,...

Protesters Disrupt Ongoing NBA Conference in Enugu Over Detained Legislator

News 0
Proceedings at the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian...

Nigerians Applaud Tinubu’s Reduction of Kidney Dialysis Cost

News 0
President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to slash the cost...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join