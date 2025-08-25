Nigeria, Japan Deepen Talks on Mining Investment

Nigeria has taken another step toward strengthening international partnerships in the mining sector, following a high-level meeting in Yokohama between Nigerian officials and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

The delegation, led by a senior Nigerian official, met with JOGMEC President, Mr. Michio Daito, to advance discussions on increased Japanese investment in Nigeria’s mining industry.

The meeting focused on opportunities for collaboration in the exploration, processing, and export of critical minerals, which are in high demand in Japan.

Highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, the Nigerian representative emphasized the country’s skilled workforce, expanding infrastructure, and investor-friendly incentives such as tax holidays and duty waivers.

“Japan requires critical minerals, and Nigeria is ready to supply them, processed locally in line with our value-addition policy,” the official said, reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria moves beyond exporting raw materials to producing value-added products for global markets.

The discussions also explored opportunities for technical knowledge exchange and direct engagement between JOGMEC and the Nigeria Solid Minerals Corporation (NSMC), which will serve as a key partner in developing strategic mining projects.

Both sides agreed to take concrete steps toward strengthening partnerships in the coming months, a move expected to accelerate Japanese investments in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector and boost local industrial capacity.

This engagement is part of the Nigerian government’s broader drive to diversify its economy, create jobs, and position the country as a key global supplier of processed critical minerals.