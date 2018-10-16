Nigeria Immigration to begin issuance 10-year validity passport

The comptroller-general, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed
Babandede has announced that the issuance of Nigerian passport with
10-year validity will commence in December this year.
He disclosed this when he visited the Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola
Ajimobi, in Ibadan. Babandede and some senior officers were in the state
on Monday for the first International Conference on Border In-Transition
at the University of Ibadan.
He explained that the new passport would have features that could near
permanent, emphasizing that it would run concurrently with the old ones.
“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the new passport with
10-year validity. We have also repositioned and improved on our services
as directed by the President,” he said.
Babandede said NIS had also improved accessibility to visa through the
introduction of Visa-on-Arrival for immigrants whose country was without
an embassy.
“We have initiated the centralization of Temporary Work Permit for
immigrants who are in the country for a temporary assignment as well as
made it easy for women to do change of name across the states.
“We have also introduced forward-front-border patrol to curtail
activities of smugglers and criminals within the border areas. We will
continue to ensure adequate security of the border and country at
large,” he said.
According to the NIS boss, the president had directed that their
officers keep the eagle’s eye on the bush paths unlike the street patrol
system which operated before his administration.
