Nigeria; ‘Ifa’ Oracle Myths And Surreptitious Challenge

‘’Ifa kin puro, ifa kin se eke’’ (literarily translated as Ifa oracle
neither lie nor gossip) is a Yoruba mythology that has become a word
made flesh which dwells among us(Nigerians) as it fittingly typifies
the current political situation in the country.
Although there is little left to build on as ours is a political
sphere dotted with cynicism. But, with the recent intra, inter, trans
and cross political developments/prophesies on our wavelength, it has
become an ‘unhappy truth’ that history, like ‘Ifa Oracle’ which
neither lie nor gossip is positioning to repeat its self as the masses
appears to have again crawled out of waiting passively to crystallize
network of mutuality that may replicate 2015 general election
experience not minding whether they possess the needed capacity
(political and financial) to probe the theory/obligation of power.
Very instructive, without being unmindful of the fact that voting
during the election may not be enough as what happens between
elections is the measure of how a government treats its people, one
must in the interim, frankly acknowledge the energy dissipated in
awareness creation on the need for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC)
possession as well as the imperativeness of voting in the forthcoming
general elections.
But then, this effort notwithstanding, the missing link is that the
scope of this struggle to enthrone good governance in the country by
Nigerians has remained both lopsided and narrow because they allowed
the politicians by choice or by accident to destroy their capacity to
develop world perspective about leadership and made their sense of
tribal/ethnic loyalty stronger than common sense of nationhood.
This situation certainly may not be strange to the watching world for
reasons that come in double folds-with the first and most radical
being that apart from the fact that the 1999 constitution (as
amended) provided for ‘rights to a standard of living adequate for
the health and the wellbeing of himself and his family, including
food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social
services, and the rights to security, successive administrations
deliberately failed to bring in the human rights approach to
governance that will guarantee education/infusion of human rights
principle of participation, accountability, transparency and
non-discrimination, as well as foster the attainment of equity and
justice.
Closely related to the above is the reality that the managers of our
nation’s economy continue to go against the provisions of the
constitutions as an attempt to disengage governance from public sector
control of the economy has only played into waiting hands of the
profiteers of goods and services to the detriment of the Nigerian
people. While the nation continues to lie prostrate and diminish
socially and economically with grinding poverty and starvation
driving more and more men into the ranks of the beggars, whose
desperate struggle for bread renders insensible to all feelings of
decency and self-respect, the privileged political few continue to
flourish in obscene and splendour as they pillage and ravage the
resources of our country at will.
And, if nothing is done to alleviate this appealing situation, it will
hopelessly confirm why the nation is stumbling. Exiting this ‘circle
of chaos’ among other efforts must require a change of mindset and
development of Spartan discipline by Nigerians to ‘fight’ against some
norms/myths and their proponents who prey on the resources of the
entire people.
One of such myths, as we approach the 2019 general election, is
the erroneous claim by various administrations on corruption fight. As
we know, corruption, a major mantra of all governments since 1999 has
contrary to speculation become even more entrenched as scandal upon
scandal has completely laid bare the anti-corruption stance of our
political elites.
Markedly, like every other socioeconomic challenge, corruption will be
difficult to fight or meaningful changes implemented on the nation’s
political shore when the individuals/institutions who are the cause of
the problems in the first place are still around. And attempting to
engineer prosperity without confronting the root cause of the problems
and politics that keep them going in the writer’s views is unlikely to
bear fruits.
To truly confront this challenge, Nigerians must harness the
opportunity presented by the forthcoming 2019 general election to
reject those that manipulate public opinion, those that like to make
accusations against their enemies/opponents repeating them loudly and
often with the hope that people will begin to believe them.
Aside fighting corruption, this time is also good for Nigerians to put
their faith in the technocrats who have integrity, intellect, and
energy and drive to move the nation forward while erasing the
myth/belief which portrays the election as a do-or-die arrangement.
All must remember that democracy survives only where/when the people
have the culture of accommodation and tolerance which makes a minority
accept majority’s right to have its way until next election, and wait
patiently and peacefully for its turn to become the government by
persuading more voters to support its views.
Again, like the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission
(ECONEC)recently decried what it described as high cost of conducting
elections in developing countries, the benefits of the 2019 general
election may be low and Nigerian’s hope of building the nation of
their dreams far if they fail at this critical moment to recognize
that the rule has changed the world over. That for an honest
government to emerge, candidates must not need large sums to get
elected, or it must trigger off the circle of corruption as having
spent a lot of money to get elected, winners must recover their costs
and possibly accumulate funds for the next election as the system is
self-perpetuating.
Above all, in this 21st Century, human life has witnessed the greatest
human attack more than in any other century and Nigeria has had her
own share of the human attacks and refusal to take sides on great
moral issues. A state of affairs Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen American
Bishop of the Catholic Church described as a decision itself and a
silent acquiescence to evil.
To therefore record change, Nigerians must question the present
administration why the power freely given to them in 2015 has not been
used to end the sufferings of Nigerians and provide employment for the
millions of unemployed youths? And like ‘Ifa oracle”, what Nigerians
expect is the answer and not lies and gossips.
Jerome-Mario, A Journalist/Researcher Wrote In Via;jeromeutomi@yahoo.com