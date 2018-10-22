Nigeria; ‘Ifa’ Oracle Myths And Surreptitious Challenge

‘’Ifa kin puro, ifa kin se eke’’ (literarily translated as Ifa oracle

neither lie nor gossip) is a Yoruba mythology that has become a word

made flesh which dwells among us(Nigerians) as it fittingly typifies

the current political situation in the country.

Although there is little left to build on as ours is a political

sphere dotted with cynicism. But, with the recent intra, inter, trans

and cross political developments/prophesies on our wavelength, it has

become an ‘unhappy truth’ that history, like ‘Ifa Oracle’ which

neither lie nor gossip is positioning to repeat its self as the masses

appears to have again crawled out of waiting passively to crystallize

network of mutuality that may replicate 2015 general election

experience not minding whether they possess the needed capacity

(political and financial) to probe the theory/obligation of power.

Very instructive, without being unmindful of the fact that voting

during the election may not be enough as what happens between

elections is the measure of how a government treats its people, one

must in the interim, frankly acknowledge the energy dissipated in

awareness creation on the need for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC)

possession as well as the imperativeness of voting in the forthcoming

general elections.

But then, this effort notwithstanding, the missing link is that the

scope of this struggle to enthrone good governance in the country by

Nigerians has remained both lopsided and narrow because they allowed

the politicians by choice or by accident to destroy their capacity to

develop world perspective about leadership and made their sense of

tribal/ethnic loyalty stronger than common sense of nationhood.

This situation certainly may not be strange to the watching world for

reasons that come in double folds-with the first and most radical

being that apart from the fact that the 1999 constitution (as

amended) provided for ‘rights to a standard of living adequate for

the health and the wellbeing of himself and his family, including

food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social

services, and the rights to security, successive administrations

deliberately failed to bring in the human rights approach to

governance that will guarantee education/infusion of human rights

principle of participation, accountability, transparency and

non-discrimination, as well as foster the attainment of equity and

justice.

Closely related to the above is the reality that the managers of our

nation’s economy continue to go against the provisions of the

constitutions as an attempt to disengage governance from public sector

control of the economy has only played into waiting hands of the

profiteers of goods and services to the detriment of the Nigerian

people. While the nation continues to lie prostrate and diminish

socially and economically with grinding poverty and starvation

driving more and more men into the ranks of the beggars, whose

desperate struggle for bread renders insensible to all feelings of

decency and self-respect, the privileged political few continue to

flourish in obscene and splendour as they pillage and ravage the

resources of our country at will.

And, if nothing is done to alleviate this appealing situation, it will

hopelessly confirm why the nation is stumbling. Exiting this ‘circle

of chaos’ among other efforts must require a change of mindset and

development of Spartan discipline by Nigerians to ‘fight’ against some

norms/myths and their proponents who prey on the resources of the

entire people.

One of such myths, as we approach the 2019 general election, is

the erroneous claim by various administrations on corruption fight. As

we know, corruption, a major mantra of all governments since 1999 has

contrary to speculation become even more entrenched as scandal upon

scandal has completely laid bare the anti-corruption stance of our

political elites.

Markedly, like every other socioeconomic challenge, corruption will be

difficult to fight or meaningful changes implemented on the nation’s

political shore when the individuals/institutions who are the cause of

the problems in the first place are still around. And attempting to

engineer prosperity without confronting the root cause of the problems

and politics that keep them going in the writer’s views is unlikely to

bear fruits.

To truly confront this challenge, Nigerians must harness the

opportunity presented by the forthcoming 2019 general election to

reject those that manipulate public opinion, those that like to make

accusations against their enemies/opponents repeating them loudly and

often with the hope that people will begin to believe them.

Aside fighting corruption, this time is also good for Nigerians to put

their faith in the technocrats who have integrity, intellect, and

energy and drive to move the nation forward while erasing the

myth/belief which portrays the election as a do-or-die arrangement.

All must remember that democracy survives only where/when the people

have the culture of accommodation and tolerance which makes a minority

accept majority’s right to have its way until next election, and wait

patiently and peacefully for its turn to become the government by

persuading more voters to support its views.

Again, like the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission

(ECONEC)recently decried what it described as high cost of conducting

elections in developing countries, the benefits of the 2019 general

election may be low and Nigerian’s hope of building the nation of

their dreams far if they fail at this critical moment to recognize

that the rule has changed the world over. That for an honest

government to emerge, candidates must not need large sums to get

elected, or it must trigger off the circle of corruption as having

spent a lot of money to get elected, winners must recover their costs

and possibly accumulate funds for the next election as the system is

self-perpetuating.

Above all, in this 21st Century, human life has witnessed the greatest

human attack more than in any other century and Nigeria has had her

own share of the human attacks and refusal to take sides on great

moral issues. A state of affairs Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen American

Bishop of the Catholic Church described as a decision itself and a

silent acquiescence to evil.

To therefore record change, Nigerians must question the present

administration why the power freely given to them in 2015 has not been

used to end the sufferings of Nigerians and provide employment for the

millions of unemployed youths? And like ‘Ifa oracle”, what Nigerians

expect is the answer and not lies and gossips.

Jerome-Mario, A Journalist/Researcher Wrote In Via;jeromeutomi@yahoo.com