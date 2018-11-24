Nigeria High Commission UK Sacks Over 50 Staff

Over 50 Staff of the Nigeria High Commison London have been dismissed and asked to accept a letter dated November 22, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Commission claimed the dismissal took effect from January 1, 2018 but the sacked staff had been working all-year (2018) with months of no pay. The letter of termination came due to continual outcry from staff members of the commission demanding their salary arrears.

A letter signed on behalf of the Nigerian High Commission UK by Helen Nzeako, claimed that the termination of employment is as a result of restructuring of the organization and due to budgetary constraints.

The staff members of the Commission received this news in dismay and disappointment as most have served the Federal Government of Nigeria meritoriously.

An insider-source alleged that the exercise is a plot by the management to disengage every staff to so as to pave way for them to employ their friends and family members into these positions. The letter of termination or disengagement instructed staff to reapply for the same job if they so wish.

“We asked for our salaries. This is so unfair and an injustice to democratic rule,” one who spoke on behalf of the sacked staff said.

However, the aggrieved staff are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into the matter.