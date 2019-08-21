Nigeria: Govt. Revenue Still At Risk, 16 Months After Amnesty

Currently, the outlook of the Federal Government revenue is not too healthy. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to come up with some tough measures in the weeks ahead in a bid to avert a deeper economic crisis in the country.

It appears the government revenue is facing challenges from the seeming inhospitable national environment, inconsistent and indecisive revenue policies. The Presidency has already warned that disaster was ahead if urgent steps were not taken to halt the negative trends in target setting and realization in government revenue.

This is even in spite of the fact that under the Buhari administration, the number of taxable adults has risen from 10 million to 20 million. Concerted efforts are still on-going to bring a lot more into the tax net.

Yet, the government revenue in Nigeria has not shown any significant improvement since the generous amnesty President Buhari granted tax evaders. The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) amnesty had expired on March 31, 2018.

By the first quarter of this 2019, the revenue decreased to N799 billion from the N1.12 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018. From 2010, it averaged N836.12 billion, reaching the all time high of the last quarter of last year, and a record low of N499 billion in the second quarter of 2015.

Government revenue however, refers to all receipts the government gets, including taxes, custom duties, revenue from state-owned enterprises, capital revenues and foreign aid. Government revenues are part of government budget balance calculation.

In his administration’s seeming frantic bid to shore up the country’s revenue profile, President Buhari, had extended to the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme till last June 30.

The amnesty offered a waiver of penalties and interest on unpaid tax and a guarantee that taxpayers will not be prosecuted or subject to tax audits. It was initiated to encourage voluntary compliance, as the country’s tax-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio is claimed to be a meagre six percent.

The government has warned that tax evasion can result in five years’ imprisonment and penalties of up to 100 percent of the tax due and compound interest of 21 percent each year. The Presidency is even questioning the tax collection variations and remittances by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the period covering 2015 to 2018.

In a query to the FIRS Chairman, Dr Babatunde Fowler, government noted that there were ‘’variances’’ between budgeted collections and the actual collections made by the agency.

The document, Re: Budgeted FIRS Collections and Actual Collections, with reference number SH/COS/08/5/A/301, dated August 8, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was said to be a response to an initial report on tax collections Fowler forwarded to President Buhari on July 26 with reference number, FIRS/EC/CWP/0249/027.

Due to the observed variances, the Presidency has directed Fowler to give ‘’reasons for variances’’ by providing a detailed ‘’variance analysis’’ for each tax head from 2015 to 2018. The document is raising concerns about the collections for 2015 to 2017, describing them as ‘’worse than what was collected between 2012 and 2014.’’

In the concerned years, the actual amount collected as tax fell below the budgeted target. In 2015, actual collection was N3.7 trillion, while the budgeted target was N4.5 trillion. In 2016, the collection was N3.307 trillion, less than the N4.95trillion budgeted.

Furthermore, in 2017, the tax agency collected a total of N4.027 trillion, less than the target of N4.89 trillion, and in 2018, N5.32 trillion was collected against the target of N6.7 trillion.

Fowler was appointed chairman of the FIRS in August 2015, and confirmed by the Senate in December of the same year.

In the mean time, President Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says the tax agency is being asked to explain why it failed to meet its collection targets since 2015. The explanation, according to him is necessary because it appears that the country might be heading for ‘’a fiscal crisis if urgent steps are not taken to halt the negative trends in target setting and target realisation in tax revenue.’’

The Presidency is obviously worried that ‘’projected revenue of government falls behind recurrent expenditure even without having factored in capital expenditure’’ and therefore seeking ways to increase revenue.

Nigeria proposed to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by up to 50 per cent (from current five per cent to 7.5 per cent), a move analysts say could spike inflationary pressure in the economy. In June, the FIRS had announced that it was putting together a plan that would compel banks in the country to impose VAT on online transactions for purchase of goods and services.

Furthermore, FIRS on August 14, issued a Public Notice directing taxpayers, particularly companies in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector, to deduct and remit withholding tax and VAT on the ‘’compensation’’ due to their distributors, dealers and agents.

The FIRS defines ‘’compensation’’ to include commission, rebates, etc., granted in the form of cash, credit note or goods-in-trade.

In the public notice, FIRS claimed that some companies have not been complying with the provisions of the Companies Income Tax (Rates, etc. Deduction at Source Withholding Tax) Regulations S.1 10 of 1997 and Paragraph 3.8 of its Information Circular No. 2006/02 of February 2006.

Accordingly, FIRS noted that it will commence monitoring of compliance with its directive by relevant companies.

Similarly, companies which had their Bank Accounts placed under Lien by FIRS pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act, who are yet to regularise their tax status with the agency, now have to do so within 30 days. Failing, refusing or neglecting to pay the tax due within 30 days of this notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the Directors, Managers, Secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice.

The foregoing Section authorizes the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, Manager, Director, Secretary or any person concerned with the management of the company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence.

For those who know better, tax revenue is the income collected by governments through taxation. It includes revenues from income taxes, Social Security contributions, product sales tax, payroll taxes, and other items. Social Security payments, fines, and penalties are normally excluded from calculations.

Tax revenue in underdeveloped and developing countries is typically insufficient to fund state operations. Tax collection agencies may be central governments or licensed third-parties representing central governments.

When a tax revenue grows at a slower rate than the GDP, the tax-to-GDP ratio drops; when tax revenue grows faster than GDP, the ratio increases. In most instances, the ratio of tax-to-GDP stays relatively consistent because tax collection is closely connected with the rate of economic activity. Thus, the general expectation is that GDP should grow parallel to tax revenue.

Thus, low tax-to-GDP ratio is not an uncommon phenomenon with developing economies including Nigeria. Prior to the economic recession in Nigeria in 2016, the Nigerian GDP figures were rebased and the new figures were greatly celebrated as the news that the Nigerian GDP had grown to be the largest in Africa was widely published. Notwithstanding the reported growth, the tax-to-GDP ratio has remained at 6% which is even relatively lower when compared to other developing economies.

In certain studies conducted on the Indian economy, also a developing economy, certain factors were identified as contributing to low tax-to-GDP ratio. These factors include unorganised informal sector, narrow tax base, tax exemption and subsidy policies as well as loopholes in tax laws. Concerned stakeholders have repeatedly discussed some of these factors as they apply to Nigeria and it is left to the authorities to act.