Nigeria confirms first coronavirus death

Ekpedeme Umoh
Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a tweet on Monday.

The deceased is Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

Achimugu recently returned to Nigeria following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said.

According to a statement by his family, Achimugu died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital after he tested positive.

 

