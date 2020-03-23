Nigeria confirms first coronavirus death

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a tweet on Monday.

The deceased is Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

Achimugu recently returned to Nigeria following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medical conditions including multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy, the NCDC said.

Our sincere condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/RKQx79eBCV — WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) March 23, 2020

According to a statement by his family, Achimugu died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital after he tested positive.