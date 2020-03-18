Nigeria confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

The Federal Government has confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus, popularly known as COVID-19.

In a press briefing held on Wednesday, Minister of Health, Gr. Osagie Ehanire, stated that three of the patients came from the US including a Nigerian mother and child and two Nigerians from the UK.

One of the confirmed cases is an American who came in via the land border.

The newly confirmed cases brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to eight.

While answering questions from journalists, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government has put in N1 Billion into the fight against coronavirus with promise of financial support from Global Fund and other Foundations.