Nigeria confirms 155 cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday announced 155 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The health agency gave the update on its official Twitter page.

This means Nigeria now has 66,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 62,067 persons have recovered.

The public health agency said the death toll in the country has risen to 1167.

It noted that the 155 new infections were reported in twelve states in the past 24 hours.

According to centre, the states with new infections are Lagos-60, Katsina-37, Kaduna-35, FCT-6, Ogun-4, Edo-3, Kwara-3, Rivers-2, Kano-2, Jigawa-1, Oyo-1 and Taraba-1.”