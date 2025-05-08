Nigeria Clears $1.61B IMF Debt, EFCC Releases VeryDarkMan on Bail – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Nigeria has fully repaid its $1.61 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), officially exiting its list of debtor countries, including 91 others. The IMF report, covering credit movements between May 1 and May 6, 2025, confirms Nigeria’s removal, while data from StatiSense tracked the debt’s gradual reduction over the past two years.

Presidential aide O’tega Ogra hailed the repayment as evidence of fiscal discipline and reform under the Tinubu administration. While Nigeria remains an IMF member and may seek future support, officials stress that any new engagement will be proactive and partnership-driven. The IMF recently praised Nigeria’s reform agenda, stating efforts like ending CBN deficit financing, removing fuel subsidies, and improving forex market transparency.

2. The NTSB’s final report on the helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe, his family, and others on February 9, 2024, near the California-Nevada border states that the crash was caused by the pilot’s decision to proceed with the flight into worsening weather conditions, which led to spatial disorientation and loss of control. The pilot could not rely on the radar altimeter, which had been malfunctioning despite attempts to fix it, increasing the risk of disorientation.

The report also points to the helicopter company’s failure to manage safety protocols properly. The company did not ensure the pilot completed the necessary flight risk analysis, logged maintenance issues, or complied with required safety regulations. Despite knowing about the altimeter problem, the flight was approved to proceed. This incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and proper oversight in aviation.

3. Social media activist Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been released on bail from EFCC custody following his arrest over multiple petitions alleging serious financial crimes. Activist Omoyele Sowore and VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed his release, who thanked Nigerians and public figures like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Davido for their support.

VDM was reportedly arrested after ignoring repeated EFCC invitations. Although the EFCC confirmed his bail on Tuesday, Adeyanju had criticized the delay in issuing formal bail documents, calling it “social media bail.” The EFCC stated that he remained in custody until the bail conditions were met.

4. The Nigerian Senate has passed two of the four tax reform bills submitted by President Bola Tinubu, namely the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill. These bills are part of a broader effort to revamp the country’s tax administration system. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the reforms would significantly improve tax collection and distribution in Nigeria.

The remaining two bills, the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and the Tax Administration Bill, are expected to be concluded on Thursday, May 8. The Senate is prepared to extend its sitting hours if necessary. The House of Representatives passed all four bills in March 2025, following a report from its Committee on Finance.

5. Black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, signaling the conclusion of the first ballot in the conclave without electing a new Pope. Approximately 45,000 people gathered in St Peter’s Square for the expected announcement, which was delayed until later in the evening. Among the crowd, Deacon Nicholas Nkoronko from Tanzania emphasized the importance of praying for a holy Pope to guide the Church, regardless of where the new Pope comes from.

On the second day of voting, cardinals returned to the Sistine Chapel, hoping to elect a successor to Pope Francis. There could be up to four votes today. With 133 voting cardinals, a two-thirds majority is required to elect a Pope, and voting will continue until one is chosen. Black smoke indicates no decision, while white smoke signals a new Pope.

6. Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has won hearts online after transforming the life of a fisherman she met on Bonny Camp Bridge in Lagos. In a video shared on May 6, 2025, Teni stopped her car to speak with the man, who explained he was fishing from the bridge because he lacked a paddle boat.

Teni surprised him with a brand-new paddle boat and an engine to support his fishing business. The emotional moment was captured as the grateful fisherman expressed his excitement, even joking he didn’t need a life jacket because he could swim “like a fish.” Teni joined him briefly on the boat, while locals prayed for her and celebrated her generosity. She captioned the post: “So happy I could put a smile on someone’s face. God is still in the business of miracles… your life can change at anytime, keep pushing.”