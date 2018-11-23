Nigeria Cannot Survive Another 4 Years Under Buhari, PDP Backs UK Lawmaker’s Verdict

The recent comments by the former United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Development and member of the UK Parliament, Priti Patel, that the corruption and recklessness of President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for the countries economic woes, has been backed by the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The party said that the verdict has also vindicated its stand that the nation cannot survive another four years under President Buhari, whose administration it says has a single agenda of ruining and running our economy aground.



It was held that the finding by the UK parliamentarian that the country has become grossly unsafe for investment since President Buhari took over office, due to his lack of transparency and gross disrespect for obligations, court orders and terms of transactions with investors, explains why the economy has been grinding in the last three and half years.



The party says Nigerians can now see that President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the real problems of the nation, adding that because of the corruption and recklessness of the Buhari Presidency, investors are pulling out of the country in droves, the economy has continued to crash, businesses are folding, there is mass job losses, acute poverty, hunger, strange diseases and pressure on families.



Moreover, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said that the verdict also vindicates the stand that the Buhari administration’s much touted fight against corruption is only targeted at opposition members, who are subjected to media trials, while members of his APC and the cabal at his Presidency openly indicted are shielded from prosecution.